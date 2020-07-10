2 teens charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Bradenton

The teens face second-degree murder charges.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police arrested two 14-year-old males in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Martin Luther King Avenue E. and 18th Street E., where 17-year-old Angel Villafranca was found dead inside his car, according to a news release.

They say he died from a gunshot wound.

Two teens later were identified as having been involved in the shooting. According to the Bradenton Police Department, several witnesses were interviewed, and video surveillance from the area was collected prior to the arrests.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have additional information is asked to call Detective Patrick Mahoney at 941-932-9353. Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

What other people are reading right now: