Manatee County

Manatee County breaks ground on $20 million library in Lakewood Ranch

It's expected to be completed by 2024.
Credit: Manatee County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Manatee County officials broke ground alongside the construction company slated to build a new multi-million library in Lakewood Ranch.

Manatee County Libraries will have a new branch come 2024 as community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $20 million East County Branch Library. 

The 50,000-square-foot will include a rooftop terrace to grab a nice breath of fresh air while overlooking the planned Premier Park.

“This is yet another big step in our five-year capital improvement plan,” Manatee County Government Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said in a press release. “It’s good to see it coming out of the ground.”

Fawley Bryant Architecture and Willis Smith Construction will build the seventh full-service branch of the Manatee County Public Library System.

