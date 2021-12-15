Manatee County breaks ground on $20 million library in Lakewood Ranch

It's expected to be completed by 2024.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Manatee County officials broke ground alongside the construction company slated to build a new multi-million library in Lakewood Ranch.

Manatee County Libraries will have a new branch come 2024 as community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $20 million East County Branch Library.

The 50,000-square-foot will include a rooftop terrace to grab a nice breath of fresh air while overlooking the planned Premier Park.

“This is yet another big step in our five-year capital improvement plan,” Manatee County Government Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said in a press release. “It’s good to see it coming out of the ground.”