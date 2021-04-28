Police: Teens accused of armed robbery lead officers on a car chase, crashing into 5 police cars

Officers say the teens are connected to multiple car burglaries.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Four teens are facing armed robbery charges after police say they robbed a man at gunpoint and later led officers on a chase in Bradenton.

Officers say it happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of 7th Street E. According to a release, a man told officers that as he was walking to work two people approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his personal belongings.

Police say the man resisted the robbers and they drove away in a car before officers arrived. Detectives say they were able to identify the car the suspected robbers were in and tracked it down near the Skyway Bridge Fishing Pier.

Detectives say they followed the car into Palmetto, where local police attempted to pull the car over.

Instead of stopping, however, police say the car led officers on a chase. The car eventually drove over the Green Bridge back into Bradenton.

Then, police say the car crashed into several cars, including five police cars, at the intersection of 9th Street and 6th Avenue W.

Police say the driver of the car, a 17-year-old, got out of the car. Police say he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun. When he got out of the car, police say he dropped the gun and led officers on a short chase on foot.

Officers caught up to him and arrested him without incident, the agency said.

Three other teens inside the car were also taken into custody. One was 15-years-old and the other two were 13-years-old, according to police.

After a warranted search, police say they found multiple stolen items inside the car, including a second gun. Officers also say the teens had been responsible for multiple car burglaries before the robbery.

All four teens were charged with armed robbery and armed burglary, police said. The 17-year-old was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses. He is also charged with multiple criminal traffic charges including fleeing to elude.

Police say they are still investigating the case. If anyone has information, they're asked to contact Detective Jay Cow at 941-932-9373. To remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip online here.