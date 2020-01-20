BRADENTON, Fla — The flames broke out at an apartment building overnight – and spread quickly.
According to our news partners at WWSB-TV, a fire consumed building No. 9 at the Mira Lagos Apartments early Monday morning near S. Tamiami Trail and U.S. 301 in Bradenton.
There are no reports of anyone getting hurt, but a lot of people are being affected since the fire.
The Red Cross tells 10News 20 apartments are directly impacted, and 50 people have been forced from their homes.
They are being provided with immediate assistance, which will become increasingly important as temperatures are expected to drop across Tampa Bay.
RELATED: Crews battle early-morning fire in Largo
RELATED: Man accused of setting fire that killed a teen with autism
RELATED: Crews battle brush fire in Pasco County
What other people are reading right now:
- 'He died protecting his family' | Coach and father of three stabbed to death in home while son was there
- Police: Baby found in stroller next to woman passed out on sidewalk
- Family says cat was accidentally euthanized during routine vet visit
- 10Weather Alert: Freeze Watch issued for 2 Nature Coast counties
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter