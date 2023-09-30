FHP: 2 dead, including 7-year-old boy, following 7-vehicle crash in Manatee County

FHP said all seven vehicles were going north on US-301 when a car collided with the rear end of the car carrying a 7-year-old and a 38-year-old.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead, including a 7-year-old boy, following a 7-vehicle crash Friday night in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The car carrying the pair was redirected onto the right turn lane of US 301 then collided with the rear of another car and overturned.

FHP said the first car that crashed into the pair also collided with four other vehicles.

The 38-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.