MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Recent accusations of teachers and administrators physically abusing students have some parents questioning what is going on at Manatee schools.

An elementary school teacher retired but was allowed to keep her job, after several students accused her of verbal and physical abuse.

Now, the district has removed a local principal amid similar accusations.

In reports from 2018, several students had accused Sheri Fink of being verbally, emotionally, and in some cases even physically abusive in the classroom.

“There’s absolutely no excuse. You’re put in that position and you are in the trust of thousands of parents every day to take care of their children. Make sure that they are safe,” said Stefany Conway, whose daughter is about to start school next year.

“And, there’s no excuse for that at all.”

Records show CPS investigators were able to confirm the children’s allegations, but also determined they did not rise to the level of criminal abuse. Fink was allowed to keep her job following a two-day suspension, and was then transferred from Braden River Elementary to another school in the district.

Fast forward to last month, when the Principal at Palmetto Elementary school, was accused of shoving a special needs student out of a chair.

Again, the accusation was confirmed, but police found it did not rise to the level of a crime.

In this latest case, however, Principal Michelle Mealor was removed from her job pending the district’s decision, even though Palmetto Police Department Investigators did not find enough evidence to support a criminal charge.

“Any form of abuse in the school district of Manatee County is inexcusable and unacceptable,” said Manatee County Schools Attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum.

But some local parents see an inconsistency in that policy -- and how it is being applied.

“Honestly, I think both of them should’ve been out,” said Ciera Morales, mother of a 7-year-old daughter. “That’s just how I feel.”

Manatee schools would not say whether Mealor would be returned to her job even though Palmetto Police concluded the criminal abuse allegations were unfounded.

The district says in Fink’s case, different investigations also reached different conclusions. And there were other factors to consider.

“No case is identical to each other. So, with each case, each history, you have to look at all the evidence,” said Teitelbaum.

But some parents say the district should be consistent and stick to its first statement. That any form of abuse is inexcusable and unacceptable.

“It’s black and white,” said Conway. “You know, where you don’t ever cross that boundary. Absolutely not. Especially being in that position.”

District officials would not say how long it would take before any decisions were made regarding the principal at Palmetto Elementary school.

In order to fire an employee in Manatee County, the board must first file an administrative complaint. After that, the employee would have 10 days to appeal the decision.

