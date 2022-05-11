Free pet vaccine and microchip clinic offered at this year's Adopt-A-Palooza

The one-day event is the largest pet adoption in Manatee County.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Adopt-A-Palooza returns for the sixth time on Saturday, May 21 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and will have more than a hundred pets available for adoption.

The Manatee County Animal Services will be offering a free pet vaccine and microchip this year, which is a new installment to the event, according to a news release.

“With hurricane season almost here, the free pet vaccine and microchip clinic will help pet owners get prepared,” said Animal Services Division Chief Sarah Brown. “This event is truly a fun example of the great things that can happen when communities collaborate to help the homeless animals in Manatee County and surrounding areas.”

Pet owners who need their dog or cat to be vaccinated or chipped are encouraged to visit the free clinic at the event. The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and both vaccines and microchips are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Manatee County Animal Services, local shelters and animal rescues will be in charge of overseeing which pets are up for adoption. All adoption fees for pets from MCAS will be waived instead of a donation being made to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, according to the news release.

All pets at the event will be spayed or neutered, and Manatee County residents have to license their adopted pet for an additional $20 tag fee.

Adopt-A-Palooza will also feature a marketplace containing more than 30 vendors selling different kinds of products and services with some being specifically for pet owners.

Proceeds from the event will go to the FoMCAS, which is a nonprofit that operates to work with the MCAS to support the lives of shelter animals by providing medical care and heartworm treatment. The funds will also aid animal shelters with dog beds, enrichment items, crates, medical care and turf for the play yards.

“We are excited to be co-hosting Adopt-A-Palooza,” said FoMCAS Board President Kassandra Zess-Pagel. “And even if people are not looking to adopt, we hope they will attend the event to help us help the animals of our county.”

Other participating adoption organizations include Canine Castaways, Cat Depot, Humane Society of Manatee County, Moonracer Rescue, Barking Out Loud Rescue and Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Adopt-A-Palooza will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Admission and parking are free.