Bradenton man who died after house explosion to be laid to rest

His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Bradenton.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradenton man who died after his family home exploded will be laid to rest Wednesday, according to a funeral website.

Adrian Lopez, Jr. died Jan. 13 from third-degree burns he sustained in the explosion.

His funeral is set to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for his funeral expenses. You can find it here.

The USF student had been in a coma while being cared for alongside his father, 55-year-old Adrian Lopez Sr., who suffered second-degree burns across his body, and his mother Francisca Lopez, 52, who received medical treatment at the time for her heart, according to the family's lawyer.

Their injuries occurred on Dec. 3, 2020, when Cedar Hammock Fire Control District says it was dispatched to a natural gas leak in the 2900 block of 9th Street West in Bradenton. Approximately three hours into locating and controlling the leak, crews heard an explosion.

Firefighters say a loud sound came from a home on 29th Avenue West. That house caught fire. The family's attorney said they were never told to evacuate.

"Why weren't they evacuated?...this was preventable," Attorney CJ Czaia said at the time.

In December, Battalion Chief Doug Brett said, “the gas got into the home through the sewer lines. There was a broken gas line and a broken sewer line, and those two combined let the sewer line fill with gas.”