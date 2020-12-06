Troopers say alligator caused deadly crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are blaming an alligator for a deadly crash.
Troopers said two men were in a car driving east on State Road 70 in Manatee County when they came across an alligator in the road. Troopers said the driver swerved to avoid it and lost control.
The car crossed the center median and spun off the road into a ditch of water before hitting a tree.
The passenger in the car was killed in the crash and the driver had minor injuries, according to FHP.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators have lived in swamps, rivers and lakes for centuries in Florida. Gators are even found in all 67 of Florida's counties.
