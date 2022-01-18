Wildlife crews asked to wrangle alligator from Piney Point site

FWC says an alligator trapper will be working with the facility's staff members to remove the gator.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wildlife crews are working to remove an alligator that found its way into the waters of the former Piney Point phosphate mining facility.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) was contacted to help remove an alligator from Piney Point.

A spokesperson for FWC says an alligator trapper will be coordinating with the facility's staff members to remove the gator.