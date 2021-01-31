Woman visiting from Michigan reported missing in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to keep an eye out for a missing woman visiting from Michigan.
Amanda McNeil, 22, last was seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Days Inn on 1st Street, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. She was reported wearing only a T-shirt and undershorts.
At this time, the sheriff's office said, McNeil is considered to be endangered.
Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
