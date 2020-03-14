BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a woman believed to be endangered.

Angela Paver last was seen around 4:40 a.m. Saturday walking away from Centerstone Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Shew as wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and tennis shoes.

Deputies say she could be heading to the Newtown area of Sarasota County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 9414-747-3011.

