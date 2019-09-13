ANNA MARIA, Fla. — The Anna Maria Island City Pier was set to open back up in the next three to four months, but that has been pushed back.
The pier was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Then, earlier this week it was hit by a barge, according to the city’s mayor.
WWSB reported the barge was being brought in by the pier’s general contractor. The barge lost control when it was being repositioned, according to WWSB.
Now, a group of divers from Texas are coming to take a look at the damage. WWSB said the divers will be checking the pilings, which are the beams holding up the pier.
WWSB said the contractor will pay for the all the damage.
RELATED: Construction on Anna Maria City Pier begins 18 months after Hurricane Irma
RELATED: Anna Maria City Pier's engraved wooden planks returned to families
What other people are reading right now:
- Video: Restaurant uses hose to spray 10News reporter with water during health inspection questions
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida this weekend
- Florida Man Radio debuts in Orlando
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- Police: 5 people hurt, one person arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter