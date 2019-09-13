ANNA MARIA, Fla. — The Anna Maria Island City Pier was set to open back up in the next three to four months, but that has been pushed back.

The pier was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Then, earlier this week it was hit by a barge, according to the city’s mayor.

WWSB reported the barge was being brought in by the pier’s general contractor. The barge lost control when it was being repositioned, according to WWSB.

Now, a group of divers from Texas are coming to take a look at the damage. WWSB said the divers will be checking the pilings, which are the beams holding up the pier.

WWSB said the contractor will pay for the all the damage.

