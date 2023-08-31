'We lucked out': After Idalia flooding, Anna Maria Island residents are thankful it wasn't worse

Roads were under feet of water from Hurricane Idalia's storm surge.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Manatee County’s beaches and barrier islands are back open after being flooded by Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge. And now even during an extensive cleanup, residents on Anna Maria Island are thankful.

The difference a day (or a few hours) can make, just ask Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer, who took video of the flooded street during high tide outside his station.

“I’m estimating we were in the four-foot range, but they think it may have been above,” said Tokajer, whose department's H1 Hummer was the only police vehicle that could make it through the streets to help survey and respond where needed during the heavy flooding Wednesday.

Aside from a fire at one home, large amounts of water caused the bulk of damage seen on the island, even seasoned islanders say it’s the most flooding they’ve seen.

“Most water I’ve seen in 28 years,” Darrin Wash, who lives on Anna Maria Island, said.

Water went into Wash’s garage, but overall he says things weren’t as bad as they could’ve been.

“We lucked out once again, I stay every time unless it’s a direct hit category 5, we stay and take care of our dogs and post videos and drive the island and just kind of support everybody,” Wash said.

That sentiment was largely shared across the island, where workers at restaurants were busy cleaning up and getting ready to reopen. Others were helping sweep up the palm fronds and debris left by Idalia.

“We’ve been blessed as a community,” Chief Tokajer added.