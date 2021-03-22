New marine science education center planned for Anna Maria Island

The City of Anna Maria's commission unanimously approved the center's construction.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Anna Maria Island may soon be the home of a new marine science education center.

Sarasota's Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium announced that it reached a deal with the City of Anna Maria to construct the center at the island's famous pier. Mote says the building will inspire visitors to connect with the surrounding ecosystem.

Plans for the center include animal exhibits as well as several interactive exhibits. Mote says it also plans to provide programs that help the public better understand and appreciate the island's plants and animals, as well as learn "conservation-minded" fishing practices.

"The two core pillars of what we do at Mote are research and enhancing ocean literacy by sharing our research with the public, especially the next generation. Mote has always engaged our community through informal science education in our Aquarium and in the classroom," said Mote President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby.

The proposed exhibits include the following:

Live animal exhibits:

Sportfish – a showcase of animals that pier anglers may encounter.

Grassflats – a showcase of animals that inhabit grassflats.

Schooling fish – a showcase of schooling fish that are commonly called baitfish.

Invertebrate Touch Exhibit – This exhibit will allow guests to feel live sea urchins, sea stars, sea cucumbers, horseshoe crabs, slipper lobsters, etc.

Interpretive displays:

Sportfish identification - An interactive display that allows guests to explore the vast array of sportfish that call Florida home.

Sounds of the sea - An interactive exhibit that provides guests the opportunity to explore the sounds that fish make under the sea.

Mote says construction for the center will take around six months.