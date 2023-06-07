Officials complete first phase of repairing Anna Maria Island water main break

County officials say the water main that goes across the Manatee Avenue bridge has been completed.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — The first phase to reestablish water service to Anna Maria Island after a water main break has been completed, according to a news release.

Manatee County officials said the water main that goes across the Manatee Avenue (SR 64) bridge has been completed and requests for water conservation are no longer being issued.

More work along the drawbridge over Anna Maria Sound and in the area is expected over the next several weeks to permanently reposition the main along the span, the county said.

Crews will also be in the area removing the old pipe from the water. Details of that work have yet to be finalized.

Residents and visitors will be notified of any road closures or traffic impacts associated with those activities.