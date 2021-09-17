Deputies: Man faces attempted murder charges after beating elderly person in Bradenton

Investigators say they don't know a motive.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man on Thursday who they say beat an elderly person so severely he faces attempted murder charges.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, at around 7 p.m., deputies received reports of a domestic incident at a home in Bradenton. Authorities say, Michael Harshberger, 42, had just beaten up an elderly man.

The man was unresponsive and bleeding from his head, according to law enforcement. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Detectives say Harshberger and the elderly person had gotten into a war of words when Harshberger struck the man with an unknown object. However, investigators say the attack didn't stop there. Authorities say Harshberger continued striking the man well after he was hit with the object.