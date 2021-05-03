Attorney says FDLE interviewed commissioners amid battle over public records in controversial vaccine clinic case

In a virtual court hearing, an attorney for Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge revealed FDLE has questioned some Manatee County commissioners.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — We're learning more about an investigation into a state-run vaccine clinic held in an upscale Manatee County neighborhood.

Legal activist Michael Barfield claims Commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh broke the law when she put herself and others on a VIP list for the shots.

Barfield also says some county commissioners are not cooperating with public records requests. He filed a lawsuit against Baugh along with James Satcher and Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

Today, an attorney for Commissioner Ostenbridge claimed a possible FDLE investigation could impact a deposition in the case next week.

“An investigation, really frankly unsure of the scope of it from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was undertaken. A number of the commissioners were interviewed. My client wasn't interviewed, but I assume that's a possibility,” attorney Morgan Bentley told the judge.

The sheriff's office acknowledged it was investigating Baugh's actions, but this is the first time, there's been mention of an FDLE inquiry. An FDLE spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay there’s no information to provide at this point but to check next week.

The judge denied commissioner Van Osterbridge's request for a protective order to keep him from having to give a deposition, and the judge has offered to make himself available to settle any disputes that might arise next week.