'It's Aubrey Day': Bradenton elementary school goes purple for girl with rare cancer

Seven-year-old Aubrey Romero had surgery to remove a malignant dentinogenic ghost cell tumor. Her classmates raised $3,175 by the end of school on Friday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Teachers and students at Sea Breeze Elementary School in Bradenton put on purple clothes and accessories for a special day.

They are raising money to help a schoolmate who is battling a rare form of cancer.

"I am at the doctor's, they're wearing purple day today, it's purple day Friday," said Aubrey Romero via FaceTime. Aubrey was at a doctor's office in Miami with her mom awaiting a scan.

The 7-year-old has had a rare cancerous ghost cell tumor weigh down on her big smile.

Scientifically known as a malignant dentinogenic ghost cell tumor, it started out as what Aubrey's parents thought was a tooth infection.

After several trips to the dentist and antibiotic treatments, her case was referred to a specialist who discovered how grave the situation was.

"Her face was swelling up, it went into her optical nerve and they were able to operate on the ghost cell tumor. It was a long long ordeal and they had to reconstruct her face after that," said second-grade teacher and Aubrey's teacher, Lori Schumaker.

Schumaker said doctors had to remove Aubrey's gums, parts of her teeth and lip to get the tumor out. However, several more scans that followed showed cancer cells near the little girl's brain and skull. Now, Aubrey faces months of radiation and possibly chemotherapy, according to Schumaker.

The new development has spurred her school friends into action with Aubrey Day. It's a day they set out to honor their friend and help raise funds for piling medical bills, all dressed in purple.

"Why are we dressing purple because we are supporting Aubrey," said Elizabeth, a classmate.

"It is Aubrey's favorite color," said Crimson, one of Aubrey's friends. She said Aubrey made pink beaded bracelets for her while in the hospital.

Schumaker kicked off the fundraiser, which has been largely driven by students in her second-grade class and the school at large. The children are sharing Aubrey's story with their families and at places like church.

The students made posters and donated $1 or more to support Aubrey. One girl said she raised $10 at home.

Donations are also coming from parents and the community. By the close of school on Friday, the students had raised $3,175. Some of the students told 10 Tampa Bay they wanted to raise $30,000 because they know Aubrey's mom can't go to work because she has to stay at the hospital.

"The kids feel involved, the kids have felt like they've had a place in this and they've been involved," Schumaker said.

The students also had messages they wanted to share with Aubrey. The entire third-grade class wrote notes on strips of cards and stapled them into a paper chain. The messages ranged from words of encouragement to messages of hope to simple thoughts and prayers.

"How much we miss her and how much we love her," Geriam said.

"We've been writing notes to her and one thing that and one thing that's really special to us is that she's in our hearts and that we pray for her," Crimson added.

"We just wish will come back soon we're missing her so much," William said.

Aubrey, too, can't wait to reunite with her friends and get back to normal activities she loves like reading and recess.

"I miss you. Thank you for wearing purple and I love you Ms. Schumaker," Aubry said.