Authorities working house explosion in Manatee County

Roads in the area are closed while crews work the scene.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire rescue crews and deputies are responding to a house explosion in the Bradenton area after both a gas leak and a house fire were reported in the area.

The severity of the fire, damage and if there are any injuries is unclear at this time.

Several roads in the area are closed "until further notice" while crews work the scene. Both Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office have responded.

The following roads are currently closed:

30th Avenue West is now closed from 14th Street West to 3rd Street West & from 3rd Street West to 9th Street West

9th Street West remains closed from 30th Avenue West to the 9th Street West

Video from Sky10 shows the roof missing from the home with debris scattered across the yard.

The scene is expected to be active for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

