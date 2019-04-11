MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County woman trying to help an injured bird said she got a bacterial infection from a beach on Anna Maria Island.

Our news partners at WWSB said Jeanette Edwards went into the water near the Rod and Reel Pier to rescue an injured pelican. She told the outlet she spends much of her free time helping rescue sick and injured birds through Friends of the Pelicans.

Edwards said she cut her hand in the water. The next day, her finger was swollen and blistered. She thought the injury could be from flesh-eating bacteria.

"It got really sore and it pretty much doubled in size, my finger did," she told WWSB. "They treated it for vibrio. I think they caught it so early that it did not spread to my deep muscles or joints."

Edwards said she did not know the beach where she rescued the bird had been closed to swimming because of high levels of bacteria.

She told WWSB she hopes her experience will help others be more aware of no-swim advisories at Tampa Bay area beaches.

