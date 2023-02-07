Have you seen Robert? Manatee deputies searching for missing 76-year-old man

Law enforcement says Robert Bashford was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Robert Bashford?

Deputies in Manatee County are searching for the missing 76-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton.

At around 1:15 p.m., Bashford was seen walking away from his home on 54th Drive West wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, red plaid pants, a tan ball cap and sunglasses, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement says he has medical conditions and is likely confused.

Deputies describe the 76-year-old as 5-foot, 5-inches, weighs 150 pounds and is bald with blue eyes and light facial stubble. He also speaks with an Irish accent.