Have you seen Robert? Manatee deputies searching for missing 76-year-old man

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Robert Bashford?
Deputies in Manatee County are searching for the missing 76-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton.
At around 1:15 p.m., Bashford was seen walking away from his home on 54th Drive West wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, red plaid pants, a tan ball cap and sunglasses, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Law enforcement says he has medical conditions and is likely confused.
Deputies describe the 76-year-old as 5-foot, 5-inches, weighs 150 pounds and is bald with blue eyes and light facial stubble. He also speaks with an Irish accent.
Anyone with information on Bashford's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.