Going batty for mosquito control: Local scouts install bat condo in Bradenton

The new "condo" is big enough to host 3,000 bats at once.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Recent news of malaria cases in Sarasota County has us feeling extra cautious about mosquitos this year.

And while we stock up on mosquito nets and bug spray, some local scouts are calling in help from the experts — bats.

Scouts from Troop 146 and Packs 146 and 125, located in Parrish and Lakewood Ranch, helped Manatee County staff install a new "bat condo" near the little league fields at GT Bray Park in Bradenton.

The idea is to give bats a place to live so they can help us naturally control the mosquito population.

This "condo" is different from some bat houses you may have seen because it's big enough to host 3,000 bats at once. And, according to the county, each bat can eat its body weight in mosquitos and other harmful bugs every night.

The scouts also helped construct a high platform in the park for ospreys to build nests.

According to the Florida Bat Conservancy, most bats living in Florida prefer to roost in mature trees or caves, but due to loss of habitat, often end up in buildings and attics.

And until Aug. 15, it's illegal to evict bats from your home due to the animal's maternity season.

Bat houses not only help with pest control but also support conservation efforts by giving local bats a much-needed place to live. The mammals will also benefit the area by pollinating plants and dispersing seeds.