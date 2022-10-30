FHP: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by SUV

The agency says the SUV collided with the left side of the bicyclist.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV Saturday night while on a bicycle in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the SUV was going north in the center lane of US 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West when the 27-year-old traveled into the direct path of the SUV.

