6 children among 9 people sent to hospital following 2-boat crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A collision between two boats Sunday night sent multiple people to the hospital in Manatee County, Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski said.

Manatee County officials say they aren't sure what led up to or caused the crash. It happened near the Kingfish Boat Ramp on Anna Maria Island.

A total of 11 people were on board between the two boats. Six of those people were children and five were adults.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert due to reported head lacerations from the crash impact. Nine other people were also taken to the hospital for treatment of "minor injuries." All six children on board the boats were among the nine people hospitalized.