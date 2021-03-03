Body of 39-year-old woman found in Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning.
The Holmes Beach Police Department says the body was discovered by two joggers around 6:30 a.m. near the 35th Street beach access. Officers say the runners saw the woman's body floating in the water before pulling it to shore.
Police identified the person as Tiffany Anne Williams, 39, and say no foul play is suspected.
