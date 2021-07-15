Deputies: 11-month-old dies in Bradenton apartment fire

A family member is reported to have suffered burns while attempting to go back into the apartment to find the boy.

BRADENTON, Fla. — An 11-month-old boy died during an overnight apartment fire in Bradenton after family members tried to come to his rescue, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to a separate call around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they heard screaming coming from down the road.

Those on scene ran over to an apartment quadplex in the 4300 block of 9th Street East where they spotted the structure fire and learned an 11-month-old boy was trapped inside, according to a press release.

Deputies say they ran inside the burning building but were unable to locate the boy due to the second floor being completely engulfed in flames and the roof beginning to collapse.

The remaining families in the structure were evacuated as crews worked to put the fire out. After the flames were extinguished firefighters located the boy who had died, according to a press release.

Deputies say a 14-year-old girl staying in the apartment woke up to find it on fire before seven people, including two kids, were able to escape. A family member is reported to have suffered burns while attempting to go back into the apartment to find the boy.

The state fire marshal and Manatee County Sheriff's Office are both investigating the incident.