Deputies: 16-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by friend in Bradenton

His friend is now being charged with manslaughter, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy, who was accidentally shot by his 15-year-old friend, has died from his injuries.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news Monday morning.

The older teen was shot back on July 19. In the days that followed, he was listed in critical condition at Blake Hospital.

Investigators say his 15-year-old friend had been playing with a handgun when it went off and hit the 16-year-old in the head at an address on 14th Street East in Bradenton.