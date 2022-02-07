Need a lift? A water taxi could connect Bradenton to Anna Maria Island

The hope is that the added service will help alleviate the frustration of traffic and packed parking lots in the area.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — The possibility of a water taxi service connecting downtown Bradenton to Anna Maria Island is still on the table as officials pursue "next steps" for the project.

The concept is being considered by the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners as a mode of public and/or tourism-based transportation.

The hope is that including a water taxi service in the lineup will help alleviate the frustration of traffic and packed parking lots in the area.

"[The two current] travel corridors experience heavy congestion and limit timely access to and from the mainland and the Anna Maria Island (AMI) beaches," an agenda packet read.

On any given weekend day, nearly 31,000 cars head to Anna Maria Island.

Commissioners met on Feb. 1 to go over the latest on the potential plan which was noted as a "valued transportation alternative." The water taxi concept was solely on the agenda for discussion related to "next steps" and to measure the potential for success if implemented.

"We've got to look at parking. We've got to look at docks that are available on the island. I know that we are working with the city of Bradenton Beach on that and of course Anna Maria," Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said back in 2021.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports officials are currently pushing to implement a water taxi pilot program by as early as Memorial Day Weekend.