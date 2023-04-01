Bradenton fire chief: Fire almost put out at apartment complex; no injuries reported

Out of the 16 units in the building, the fire chief said most of the top-floor units will be a total loss while bottom-floor units will have water damage.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Most of the top-floor units of a Bradenton apartment building are considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday afternoon, the fire chief said.

Firefighters worked to put out flames that completely engulfed the VIEW Carlton Arms, located at 1191 Carlton Arms Circle, as seen from the Sky 10 helicopter.

Smoke billowed from the roof of the building and filled the sky above.

City of Bradenton Fire Chief Tim Geer says once crews were on the scene, the fire grew quickly — forcing them to attack the flames from outside. The wind caused it to spread.

Out of the 16 units in the apartment building, Geer explained most of all the top-floor units will be a total loss, while bottom-floor units will have water damage.

The fire is 80 percent contained, and the state fire marshal is en route to the fire to help determine the cause of the fire, the chief added.

There no injuries reported as of this writing, and the agency is working to figure out the number of families displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is on the scene to help, while the apartment complex works on its emergency plan to assist residents.