Colorful powerboats arrive for high-speed fun at Bradenton Area River Regatta

PALMETTO, Fla. — If you have not yet made plans for this weekend, a day of fun and high-speed action on the water could inspire you to get outside.

The 7th Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta makes a comeback this weekend. After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, organizers say they're excited about all the visitors and locals expected to make their way to the one-day event.

"This is the most attended race on the powerboat racing league circuit, so yeah we are going to be back and we are going to be back in a big way," said Michael Dongilli, events manager, ISM USA.

The event is a partnership between the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto, in conjunction with the Manatee County government. Preparations have been underway on both sides of the Green Bridge ahead of the regatta.

City crews prepared the dock at the Palmetto Boat ramp and set up fences around the perimeter of Riverside Park, while several trailers pulled into parking lots with boats and capsules. Race boat drivers, their owners and teams also arrived throughout the day Friday to set up their tents and RVs.

Inspectors also went around to make sure boats were in tip-top shape, met race requirements and had safety equipment like helmets and fire extinguishers on hand.

The Bradenton Area River Regatta's main attraction, the high-speed powerboats race, is expected to draw crowds to the bridge for thrills in speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.

"It's a great driving boat, I call it my Lamborghini because I'm just about laying down when I sit in this boat. Whereas normally in most other boats you are sitting very much upright," said Fred Durr of Punta Gorda. Durr is the driver of boat 96.

"I drive the boat, but my crew is the one that puts the boat in the water and keeps it up for me. Without them, I would never be able to do this," Rick Young of Chicago added. He is the driver of boat 33.

With up to 100,000 people expected to attend the regatta, local law enforcement agencies have entered a mutual-aid partnership. Officials say it will allow them to supply adequate security and surveillance across land, air, and sea.

"They've been meeting for months, all the different agencies that would be involved in planning, and as far as the river itself and coverage from the air, they've all been working so hard," said Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, City of Palmetto.

Manatee County leaders said over the years the one-day event has pulled in more than $8 million for the local economy and they expect more this year. Plus, community leaders say the tourism dollars raked in from the free event are important to small businesses recovering from a disruptive COVID-19 pandemic.

"Talking to our businesses on Main Street in Bradenton, some of them said this would actually pay their rent for two or three months by this one-day event because you're able to bring that many people in," said Mayor Gene Brown, City of Bradenton.

Some regatta events begin as early as 7 a.m. while the championship races will be held at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The races can be viewed from the Green Bridge or either side of the river. A fireworks finale is set for 7 p.m.

Officials are telling those who live in the area or are heading to the event to plan accordingly as traffic is expected to be heavier than normal and parking may take a while.

The Green Bridge will also be closed as early as 4 a.m. and will not reopen to vehicles until around 11 p.m.