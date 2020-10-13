Bradenton Area River Regatta pushed to 2022

Concerns about the coronavirus forced organizers to delay the popular event by a year.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta set for February 2021 has been postponed to the following year.

The popular event with fast boats, fireworks and activities for families now will happen in 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has not, however, been canceled entirely.

"The event is moving forward in its preparation for 2022," an organizer told 10 Tampa Bay.

Thousands of people attended this year's event, which had boats gliding across the Manatee River at speeds reaching 120 mph.

