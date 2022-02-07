7th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta to return this February

Last year's event was a no-go due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BRADENTON, Fla — Mark your calendars. Manatee County's largest spectator event is making a return this year.

The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 12.

A press conference, including community leaders and representatives from signature acts and Bradenton and Palmetto officials, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Pier 22 restaurant in Bradenton to share details of activities and events of the annual River Regatta.

Event organizers expect more than 100,000 spectators to attend the free, day-long event.

A number of speakers will be at the event. Kristen “The Destroyer” Smoyer, will also be at Tuesday's press conference to perform some of her stunts. She is the 2016 Pro Ladies Flyboard World Champion.

The 7th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature entertainment on both land and water including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and chart-topping musical performances from dawn to dusk.