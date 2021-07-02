Bradenton soldier who died at Fort Bragg to make final journey home

BRADENTON, Fla. — U.S. Army SPC Jonathan Bryant will make the long journey home one final time after passing away June 27 at Fort Bragg, according to the Bradenton Herald.
“He was a great kid,” Bryant’s father, Gary Bryant told the Herald. “He was just so outgoing and had an infectious personality. He was the life the party and everybody wanted to be around him.”
The Herald says Bryant's family opted not to discuss how he died.
Bryant's body is expected to arrive around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Tampa International Airport, according to Manatee County Search and Rescue.
He will be escorted to Shannon's Funeral Home in Bradenton, a post from search and rescue said. An honor mission to "light the way home" for Bryant has been organized by The Blue Thunder, Florida4Warriors and Thomas Brown. More information on that can be found here.
A service to honor him will take place at 12:17 p.m. July 10 at Samoset First Baptist Church in Bradenton. According to Manatee County Search and Rescue, the time of the service coincides with the time he was born.
