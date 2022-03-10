Ukrainian-owned Bradenton ballet school removes notations of Russia from name

"We are Ukrainians who Stand with Ukraine," the International Ballet of Florida wrote.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the owners of a ballet school in Manatee County took action to rebrand in solidarity with their native country.

After being known as the "School of Russian Ballet" for more than a decade, Sergiy Mykhaylov and Darya Fedotova changed the school's name to the "International Ballet of Florida" amid the conflict overseas.

"In light of the recent events in our home country of Ukraine, we’d like to announce a new name. Thank you to those who have supported us these past few days, your love and well wishes speak volumes," the ballet school's Facebook page read on Feb. 28.

Messages of support for Ukrainians in the war-torn country can be seen across the International Ballet of Florida's website and social media pages.

"We are Ukrainians who Stand with Ukraine," one such message reads.

According to Mykhaylov and Fedotova, the rebrand does not change the work being done at the ballet school and it will continue to train in the Vaganova method.

The International Ballet of Florida released the following statement on the rebranding: