Manatee County

1 person dead after crews respond to report of electrocution in Bradenton Beach amid Tropical Storm Eta

Crews said there was standing water inside the home.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — One person was found dead at a home in Bradenton Beach after crews responded to a report of electrocution at the residence.

That's according to Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who said there was also a report of standing water at the home.

Once the area in and around the home was de-energized, the person was found dead.

No other details have been released about the person or what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

