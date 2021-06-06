Semi overturns in car crash in Bradenton

One lane was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A car crash involving an overturned semi-truck has shut down a street in Bradenton, police say.

Bradenton Police tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were on the scene of a crash involving a semi that overturned.

As a result of the crash, one northbound lane at 1st Street W and 9th Avenue W was closed.

Police said all lanes have been reopened.

The roadway is back open. https://t.co/471hWcLdcn — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) June 7, 2021