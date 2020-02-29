BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was killed after his SUV crashed into a traffic light support overnight.

It happened after 3 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 41 and 30th Avenue E, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver, a 32-year-old man, was heading south on U.S. 41 when he drove across the median and the opposite lanes before crashing into the pole.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and troopers say it's not yet known whether the man was wearing a seat belt.

Northbound U.S. 41 and westbound 30th Avenue remains closed to traffic.

