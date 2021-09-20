Manatee County Sheriff: Man claims he shot, killed man in self-defense

Detectives say they are investigating the man's story.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 23-year-old man told detectives he shot and killed a man in self-defense, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened Sunday afternoon on 33rd Drive E in Bradenton. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 43-year-old dead in the yard.

The 23-year-old told deputies he shot him in self-defense, the agency said.

Detectives say they are investigating the man's story. It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office says detectives have spoken to several witnesses and gathered evidence.