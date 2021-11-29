Fire engulfs Bradenton business and destroys 9 trucks, building supplies

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area roofing company is picking up the pieces after a major fire engulfed its supply yard early Sunday morning.

Neighbors were awakened just after 1 a.m. by the bright amber glow of the fire and sound of sirens.

The Bradenton Fire Department said it was dispatched at 1:14 a.m. Sunday to Manson Roofing on 24th Avenue in Bradenton. Firefighters saw a large column of flames and smoke while they were on their way, the agency said.

Several structures belonging to Mason Roofing were affected, and nine vehicles were destroyed.

According to the fire marshal, the property was also used as storage for building supplies. The fire affected property on four adjoining lots.

"We are looking at over $1 million in damage possibly a little more," said Bradenton Fire Marshal Ken Langston.

More than 30 firefighters responded from four different agencies. Together, they set up hose lines and were able to bring the fire under control a little before 5 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was on the property at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt in the process of putting it out, according to Langston.

On Monday, the business owners and some of their staff members were inside assessing the damage, cleaning up and gathering what they need for insurance claims.

Firefighters say they still don't know how the fire started. Fire investigators are looking into what or who might have sparked the fire and how.

"I'm just glad that no one got hurt. It was a business that wasn't occupied at the time and no one got hurt," Langston said.