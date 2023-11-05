Bradenton home burns down after propane tank explosion

Sky 10 aerial footage shows the home off of 11th Street Court E. fully gone, with only charred debris left over.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A house in Bradenton has been destroyed after a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Southern Manatee Fire District, the fire started soon after 3 p.m. after propane tanks exploded. Twenty fire units are on the scene of the fire, working to put the flames out.

One person was hurt, left with minor burns. Two dogs were saved from the fire while two others died.