Crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-75 in Bradenton

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton are shut down following an early Tuesday crash.

Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper JD Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes are currently blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill.

Few other details about the crash are known, including what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.