Police: Bradenton mail carrier killed after SUV runs stop sign, crashes into USPS truck

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a crash that they say killed an area U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Monday.

According to a press release, 41-year-old Michael Silvestri was driving a USPS truck in the 3300 block of 7th Avenue West when it was struck by a Mercedes SUV.

Police say the SUV's driver, 79-year-old Phillip B. Simpson, failed to stop at a stop sign before crashing into the USPS truck and causing it to turn on its side.

A toxicology test is pending, but investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Simpson has been issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign and is required to appear in court.