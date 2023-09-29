Bradenton man arrested for spying on family members and friends in his home, police say

Thomas Cauley Jr. is believed to have used a portable streaming hidden camera to record people.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 37-year-old Bradenton man was arrested Thursday after allegedly capturing inappropriate pictures and videos of family members and friends at multiple locations, including his home’s bathroom.

Thomas Cauley Jr. is believed to have used a portable streaming hidden camera to record people, including juveniles, in the bathrooms of several locations including the homes of family and friends and while vacationing, Bradenton police explained in a statement.

Police began investigating Cauley on Sept. 22 after a relative reported locating the content in a Dropbox on an electronic device.

A search warrant was executed at Cauley’s home on Thursday. Detectives seized electronic equipment that will be forensically analyzed to determine if there are additional victims in this case.

Cauley was charged with video voyeurism.