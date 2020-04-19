BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities say a Bradenton man is missing and may be in danger of hurting himself.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Rogers, 51, is considered endangered. Deputies say he last had contact with a friend on the phone around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after making statements implying he was going to harm himself.

Detectives have reason to believe he was in the area of the Pictown Mobile Home Park several hours ago.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter