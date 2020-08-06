x
Florida man wins $1 million from $30 scratch-off

he won it playing "The Fastest Road to $1,000,00" scratch-off game.
Credit: Phil Buck

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man is $1 million richer after he picked a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Well, sort of. The Florida Lottery says Marco Moschini, 55, chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Moschini won the money playing "The Fastest Road to $1,000,00" scratch-off game. He got the winning ticket at the Lakewood Ranch Mobil station in Sarasota, the Florida Lottery said. That gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

The $30 scratch-off game launched in February and has 155 top prizes. 

