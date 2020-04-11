Gene Brown elected first new mayor of Bradenton in 20 years

He beat candidates Harold Byrd Jr. and Dimitrie Denis in the race to replace Mayor Wayne Poston.

BRADENTON, Fla — Bradenton voters have elected a new mayor for the first time in more than two decades.

Former Bradenton City Councilman Gene Brown has won the 2020 election and will become the next leader of the city, which has a population just shy of 60,000.

He replaces Mayor Wayne Poston who announced in June that he would not seek reelection – a decision that came as a surprise to area leaders because his campaign had already raised more than $80,000 for this election cycle.

Brown entered the race after Poston dropped out. Before resigning to run for mayor, Brown was serving his third council term.

Back in 2004, he was named Florida Area Council Board Member of the Year. He has previously chaired the Bradenton Police Pension Board and the Bradenton Merit Board.

Brown graduated from the Citizens Police Academy and was a part of the advisory committee for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

He is the vice president and COO of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory. As a father and grandfather, Brown has been heavily involved in youth sports over the years, coaching area softball and football teams. He is a past president of the Manatee High School Football Booster Club.

He has been married to his wife, Gina, for 31 years.

