Manatee County

Have you seen Karen? Bradenton police are searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Karen Norman was last seen Sunday evening at her home in Bradenton.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help in finding a 69-year-old missing woman. 

Karen Ellen Norman was last seen Sunday evening at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton, the police department said in a news release.

She is believed to be driving in a black 2016 Audi Q with the Florida tag CE4237, authorities say. 

Norman is reportedly diagnosed with dementia. 

The 69-year-old is described at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 95 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Norman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department Dispatch at 941-932-9377. 

