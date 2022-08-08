Have you seen Karen? Bradenton police are searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Karen Norman was last seen Sunday evening at her home in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help in finding a 69-year-old missing woman.

Karen Ellen Norman was last seen Sunday evening at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton, the police department said in a news release.

She is believed to be driving in a black 2016 Audi Q with the Florida tag CE4237, authorities say.

Norman is reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

The 69-year-old is described at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 95 pounds.