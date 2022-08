Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center, 6th Ave. W., police said in a statement.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Norman is about 5-foot, 1 inch, and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.