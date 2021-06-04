Manatee County deputies search for missing endangered man

Have you seen Jovainson? Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jovainson Jovain was last seen in the 1000 block of 59th Avenue Drive East.
Deputies say Jovain left his home just after 7 p.m. Friday on his bicycle following an argument. During the argument, deputies say he threatened to harm himself.
Deputies say Jovain takes medication for "several psychological disorders."
Anyone with information on Jovain's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
